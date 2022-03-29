The 2022 midterms are underway. Here's the calendar of primary elections

The first midterm election of a president's tenure historically favors the party out of power. In 2022, that's the Republican Party. Democrats, meanwhile, will this year defend their narrow congressional control, along with key governorships.

Ahead of November's general election, the major parties are picking their nominees. And currently, we're in a bit of a lull in the 2022 primary calendar.

After Texas kicked off the midterms early this month, the next contests are in May, when voters in a number of states cast primary ballots.

Challenges to newly drawn maps after redistricting have somewhat scrambled the calendar. North Carolina's contests were moved from March to May, for instance, and Ohio has been dealing with uncertainties over its primary plans.

Here's the calendar as of now, per the National Conference of State Legislatures:

May

Tuesday, May 3

Indiana

Ohio

Tuesday, May 10

Nebraska

West Virginia

Tuesday, May 17

Idaho

Kentucky

Oregon

Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Tuesday, May 24

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Texas (runoffs)

June

Tuesday, June 7

California

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

New Jersey

New Mexico

South Dakota

Tuesday, June 14

Maine

Nevada

North Dakota

South Carolina

Tuesday, June 21

Virginia

Alabama (runoffs if needed)

Arkansas (runoffs if needed)

Georgia (runoffs if needed)

Tuesday, June 28

Colorado

Illinois

Maryland

New York

Oklahoma

Utah

Mississippi (runoffs if needed)

South Carolina (runoffs if needed)

July

Tuesday, July 26

North Carolina (runoffs if needed)

August

Tuesday, August 2

Arizona

Kansas

Michigan

Missouri

Washington

Thursday, August 4

Tennessee

Tuesday, August 9

Connecticut

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Vermont

Saturday, August 13

Hawaii

Tuesday, August 16

Alaska

Wyoming

South Dakota (runoffs if needed)

Tuesday, August 23

Florida

Oklahoma (runoffs if needed)

September

Tuesday, September 6

Massachusetts

Tuesday, September 13

Delaware

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

November

Tuesday, November 8

Election Day

Louisiana (open primaries)

December

Saturday, December 10

Louisiana (runoffs if needed)

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.