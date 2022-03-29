The FDA authorized 4th vaccine dose for Americans over 50. What do we know about whether it works?

The Food and Drug Administration could approve a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people over 50 as early as Tuesday — a move that some say could prevent a surge in infections either from the new BA.2 omicron variant or an altogether new variant.

And while many public health experts agree with the probable move, others question whether a fourth dose for those under 65 is premature. Among their concerns is that we’re prioritizing fourth doses for some, when many haven’t gotten first, second and third shots. Those, they say, will be key to ending the pandemic.

So where does that leave those who might be eligible in the coming days?

Here & Now‘s host Jane Clayson talks to Peter Hotez, co-director of the center for vaccine development at Texas Children’s Hospital.

