An opposition party politician&#8217;s view of Ukraine

Published April 25, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
A family walks through a barricade at a nearly deserted Maidan Square on in Kyiv, Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin finished their meetings in Kyiv and are now in Poland.

They spoke with several Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They’re the first high-level administration officials to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February. Their visit comes as Russia escalates its attacks on Ukraine’s east and south.

Oleksiy Goncharenko is a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, European Solidarity Faction. That’s a political opposition party in Ukraine. 

He’s been travelinginsouthern Ukraine over the past several days and joins us to discuss what he’s seen.

