© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fears of a recession rise, as markets plunge

Published May 19, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT

This week’s troubling earning reports from large retailers, including Target and Walmart, have sent U.S. stocks plunging. Investors are worried about the health of the economy.

Are the Federal Reserve and the government doing enough to tame inflation and fight off the threat of recession? Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, weighs in.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Please support WESA
Listener contributions are WESA’s largest source of income. Your support funds important journalism by WESA and NPR reporters. Please give now — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a difference.
Donate Now

Load More