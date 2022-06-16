© 2022 90.5 WESA
Watch Lakou Mizik live in concert from World Cafe Live

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published June 16, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT

Watch as Haitian powerhouse collective Lakou Mizik performs live from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. The concert is part of WXPN's signature series, Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & The Music of New Orleans. Lakou Mizik uses the healing spirit of music to communicate messages of pride, strength and hope for their country. Celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month and rejoice in another amazing Kanaval concert event. Learn more at XPNKanaval.org.

The video webcast will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on June 16, 2022.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
