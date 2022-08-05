© 2022 90.5 WESA
Inside the fallout following Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Published August 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

There’s been ongoing fallout from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week. Taiwan’s leaders were pleased to see such a high-ranking U.S. official show support for their democracy. But China’s reaction came in shortly after she left in the form of missiles and live-fire drills right up to the edges of Taiwan’s shipping lanes.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks and Peter O’Dowd discuss the latest developments in Taiwan with three NPR correspondents: Julie McCarthy, Anthony Kuhn and John Ruwitch.

