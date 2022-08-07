© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Writers' Room: Jesmyn Ward and 'Mother Swamp'

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published August 7, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT
Photograph © Beowulf Sheehan
Photograph © Beowulf Sheehan

Jesmyn Ward is the acclaimed author of “Salvage the Bones” and “Sing, Unburied, Sing.” She’s also a twice-over recipient of the National Book Award. 

Her latest project is a short story called “Mother Swamp,” which takes us back to the South, this time to Louisiana. It follows a 17-year-old girl and the nine generations of women before her who survived illness, hunger, and enslavement.

It’s inspired by the real-world hidden communities of descendants of escaped slaves throughout the southern United States. 

“Mother Swamp” is part of a new Amazon Original Stories collection titled “A Point in Time.” Jesmyn Ward joins us to talk about her life and career. 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi
WESA election 2022.png
What do you want to ask the candidates for the November election?
WESA will be surveying Pennsylvania candidates for federal and state office for the 2022 general election — tell us which issues are most important to you.
Let Us Know

Load More