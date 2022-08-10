© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Serena Williams' next chapter

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published August 10, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Serena Williams says she doesn’t like the word ‘“retirement.”

won her first singles match in 430 days.

lows.

Williams posted a picture of herself on Instagram on the cover of Vogue with the title “Serena’s Farewell…I’m terrible at goodbyes.”

From the caption:

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction, that time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

Cecil Harris, a long-time observer and ponderer of Williams reflects on her legacy.

 

 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Rupert Allman
WESA election 2022.png
What do you want to ask the candidates for the November election?
WESA will be surveying Pennsylvania candidates for federal and state office for the 2022 general election — tell us which issues are most important to you.
Let Us Know

Load More