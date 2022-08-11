© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Don't forget about us': Kentucky grocer speaks out about store damage caused by flooding

Published August 11, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
Simon Christon loading groceries into a car in front of Isom IGA. (Mountain Association)
Simon Christon loading groceries into a car in front of Isom IGA. (Mountain Association)

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Gwen Christon, who owns the only grocery store for miles around the small town of Isom, Ky., which was devastated by recent flooding. Supporters are rallying to help her get back in business.

Arthur, Gwen and Simon Christon, from left to right, in front of Isom IGA. Gwen Christon started there as a cashier there in 1973. (Mountain Association)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WESA election 2022.png
What do you want to ask the candidates for the November election?
WESA will be surveying Pennsylvania candidates for federal and state office for the 2022 general election — tell us which issues are most important to you.
Let Us Know

Load More