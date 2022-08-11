Sending holiday packages at the post office could cost more this year

If you plan on sending packages through the U.S. Postal Service this holiday season, prepare to pay a bit more in postage. The agency announced plans for a temporary price increase during the peak holiday season on Thursday.

"This temporary rate adjustment is similar to ones in past years that help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season," the statement said.

If get the expected approval of the Postal Regulatory Commission, the temporary rates will go into effect on Oct. 2 and run until Jan. 22, 2023.

Both commercial and retail domestic shippers will be affected. The prices for packages shipped via Priority Mail Express and Priority Mail could increase by anywhere from 25 cents to more than $6.

Those using First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select and USPS Retail Ground can also expect to pay more to ship their packages.

The Post Office said the temporary price increase will keep the agency competitive with other shippers — many of which also typically add surcharges during peak seasons — and help cover the extra costs that are anticipated during the peak holiday season.

Similar price increases were instituted last year during the peak holiday seasons as well. Both are part of the agency's 10-year plan, Delivering for America, which aims to make the organization "self-sustaining and high performing."

Earlier this year, the Postal Service Reform Act became law. The legislation's main aim was to help the agency stabilize its finances, which had been weighed down by mandatory benefit payments.

