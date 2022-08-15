© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Facebook's abortion case should tell us about tech companies and user privacy

Published August 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT

Do you assume your online messages are private? Well, don’t.

The parent company of Facebook gave law enforcement private messages between a mother and her 17-year-old daughter about getting abortion pills.

What does this tell us about tech companies and user privacy?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Alexandra Givens, the president & CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WESA election 2022.png
What do you want to ask the candidates for the November election?
WESA will be surveying Pennsylvania candidates for federal and state office for the 2022 general election — tell us which issues are most important to you.
Let Us Know

Load More