Protests, political unrest and violent clashes plague Iran

Published September 26, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police. (AP Photo)
Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police. (AP Photo)

Protests have continued in Iran and there have been violent clashes in the street. The protests were sparked by the death of a woman in police custody who was being held for not wearing a headscarf.

The unrest came in the same week that a bullish Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke at the United Nations General Assembly. He spoke about the protests, but focused more attention on criticizing the West and discussing the potential for a new nuclear arrangement.

Here & Now‘s security analyst Jim Walsh was at the UNGA and speaks to Robin Young about the latest news on Iran.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

