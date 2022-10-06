Why trickle-down economics keeps coming back when there's evidence it doesn't create growth

The term trickle-down economics has been around for decades. It refers to a policy of cutting taxes on businesses and the wealthy, with the aim of growing the economy.

Advocates say these tax cuts promote investment, but a number of studies show that it doesn’t work that way.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to NPR’s Stacey Vanek Smith about why this economic theory keeps being tried when it doesn’t work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

