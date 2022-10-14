© 2022 90.5 WESA
AC/DC guitarist, who performs in a schoolboy uniform, inspires children's book

Published October 14, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

Lots of big kids like AC/DC. Now there's something for the little ones, too. The band, whose guitarist performs in a schoolboy uniform, has inspired a children's book. "The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet" is written for preschoolers. All letters feature band references, starting with, A is for Angus, who thinks it's good luck to wear a school uniform and walk like a duck.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HIGHWAY TO HELL")

AC/DC: (Singing) I'm on the highway to hell.

MARTINEZ: From "Highway To Hell" to "Highway To Spell." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

