Tembi and Attica Locke on food, family, and 'From Scratch'

In 2019, Tembi Locke published her memoir titled “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home.” In it, she tells the story of how she pieced her life back together after losing her husband, Saro, to cancer.

She spends three summers in the town in Sicily where Saro grew up — connecting with his family, their daughter, and the food and traditions he grew up with.

The book is also a celebration of their love story. And that love story is now the center of a Netflix series also titled “From Scratch.” Tembi and her sister Attica act as writers, showrunners, and producers on the show.

They join us to talk about bringing their story to the screen.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5