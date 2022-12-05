© 2022 90.5 WESA
Supreme Court considers same-sex marriage

Published December 5, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Monday in an important case over same-sex marriage. The court punted on the issue in the past before it had its conservative supermajority.

The case centers around a Colorado graphic designer who argues that she doesn’t want to design wedding websites for same-sex couples because of her religious beliefs, even though a state law bans discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dahlia Lithwick. She writes about the courts and the law for Slate. She’s author of “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

