What AI could mean for creative professions

Published December 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

For years, it was assumed that the use of artificial intelligence would be limited to repetitive tasks and could only threaten routine-based jobs. But recently, new language-learning and image-generating products show that AI can also mimic creativity, and threaten more artistic professions.

We check in with The Atlantic staff writer Derek Thompson on the topic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

