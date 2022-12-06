© 2022 90.5 WESA
How the gambling industry captured regulators in the UK

Published December 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST

At least 21 U.S. states have legalized online betting — and addiction programs in many of them are struggling to keep up with an influx of new calls from gamblers. But the biggest legal online betting market is in the UK, where industry lobbying has watered down or stalled reforms to make gambling safer.

A new investigation has cautionary tales for U.S. regulators about this booming new business.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Bloomberg investigative reporter Gavin Finch.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

