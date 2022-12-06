© 2022 90.5 WESA
Watch Cimafunk live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

By Felix Contreras
Published December 6, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST

There is no escaping the infectious energy coming from the stage when Cimafunk is in the house. The Cuban vocalist and his band, El Tribu, kicked off our two-night celebration with their groovaliscious melding of Afro-Cuban music and funk. Whether the music reminds you of P-Funk or iconic Cuban vocalist Benny Moré, the call to dance is unshakable.

SET LIST:

  • "Caramelo"

  • "La Papa"

  • "Rómpelo"

  • "Relajao"

  • "Funk Aspirin"

    • MUSICIANS:

  • Cimafunk: lead vocals

  • Dr. Zapa: drums, musical director

  • Machete: percussion

  • Big Happy: percussion, vocals

  • Hilaria Cacao: trombone, vocals

  • Katy Cacao: saxophone, vocals

  • Bejvco: guitar 

  • Caramelo: bass 

  • Arthurito "El Wao": keyboard

    • CREDITS:

    Producer: Lia Camille Crockett; Live Video Director: Mito Habe-Evans; Videographers: Tsering Bista, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Nickolai Hammar, Nick Michael, Maia Stern; Video Production Assistant: Sofia Seidel, Christina Shaman; Editor: Nickolai Hammar; Graphics: Alicia Zheng; Associate Producer: Elle Mannion; Events Team: Gianna Capadona, Devon Williams; Senior Streaming Engineer: Bruce Grant; Streaming Engineers: Erin Gannon, Allen Walden; Mastering Engineer; Josh Rogosin; Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault; Front of House at 9:30 Club: Shawn "Gus" Vitale; Sr. Director of Events & Experiential: Jessica Goldstein; Stage Manager: Peggy Dahlquist; Rights Clearance Consultant: Jackie Sussman; Emcee/DJ: Bobby "DJ Cuzzin B" Carter; Deputy Director, NPR Music: Otis Hart; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins; Special Thanks to: 9:30 Club, WAMU

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
