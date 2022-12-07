© 2022 90.5 WESA
Officials worry about a tripledemic as the U.S. sees an uptick in cases of 3 respiratory viruses

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST

There’s a decided festive spirit in the air as Americans gear up to gather for the holidays this month. Also in the air? COVID, RSV and the flu.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes hears from Dr. Peter Chin Hong, associate dean at the University of California San Francisco. He specializes in treating infectious diseases.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

