Motherhood, burnout, and 'Screaming on the Inside'

By Arfie Ghedi
Published December 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST

Being a parent is hard. Especially lately, with COVID-19, the rising cost of living, and a lack of affordable child care

There are also the ways in which the pandemic has changed the expectations around parenting altogether

Those expectations are the topic of a new book by New York Times opinion writer Jessica Grose. It’s called “Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood” and it’s available now. 

We talk to Jessica and Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, psychiatrist and author of “Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness,” about the struggles of modern parenthood. 

