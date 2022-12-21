© 2022 90.5 WESA
Challenging 'the status quo': Rail union leadership shakeup demonstrates trend across labor movement

Published December 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

Rail workers with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen have ousted their longtime president. Dennis Pierce is stepping down after a dozen years on the job.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jonah Furman, staff writer for Labor Notes and More Perfect Union, about the change in union leadership after a battle over labor contracts — and how similar shakeups are playing out in other industries.

