Special programming: Kevin Gavin's All-Request Holiday Music Show will air from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

Alzheimer's, memory, and how to keep our brains healthy as we age

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 23, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST

The prospect of a neurological condition like Alzheimer's or ALS can be terrifying. But these illnesses affect us all. Neuroscientist and novelist Lisa Genova asks us to confront that reality head-on.

Lisa Genova is a bestselling author and a neuroscientist by training. Her first book, Still Alice, explored the complex reality of early-onset Alzheimer's and was on The New York Times best seller list for more than 59 weeks. It was adapted into a movie starring Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin in 2014.

Genova has written several other novels, each highlighting a different neurological condition, including Every Note Played and Love Anthony. Her most recent book, and her first non-fiction work, is Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting. She is currently working on another novel in which the main character has bipolar disorder.

Prior to becoming an author, Genova did research at Massachusetts General Hospital East, Yale Medical School, McLean Hospital, and the National Institutes of Health. She also taught neuroanatomy at Harvard Medical School. She received a PhD in neuroscience from Harvard University, and graduated from Bates College with a BS degree in biopsychology.

This episode was produced by Rachel Faulkner White. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. Our TED Radio Hour production staff also includes James Delahoussaye, Katie Monteleone, Andrea Gutierrez, Matthew Cloutier, Fiona Geiran, Julia Carney, and Katherine Sypher. Our audio engineer is Gilly Moon.

