House committee releases Trump tax returns after years-long legal battle

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee released years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. They show that the former president paid no or very little income tax throughout his time campaigning and in office.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets analysis from Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.