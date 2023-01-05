© 2023 90.5 WESA
How will Damar Hamlin's injury impact the future of football?

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published January 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST
Buffalo Bills fans attend a candlelight prayer vigil for player Damar Hamlin.
On Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after being tackled in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old was administered CPR on the field for almost 10 minutes in a shocking event that played out on live television for a national audience during Monday Night Football. Hamlin remains hospitalized, but a team statement noted “signs of improvement.”

Football is a dangerous sport. Studies have found high rates of concussions, traumatic brain injuries, and a serious brain disorder called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in former players.

We’ll discuss whether Damar Hamlin’s injury will change the game of football.

 

Maya Garg
