DEBBY FRIDAY, 'SO HARD TO TELL'

By Joshua Minsoo Kim
Published January 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST

On DEBBY FRIDAY's past two EPs, the Nigerian-born, Canada-based artist yelled and rapped with a ferocity matched only by her brash electronics. There was a punk spirit underlining those songs, but it'd be more accurate to view them as founts of creative restlessness. That's why it isn't surprising that "SO HARD TO TELL," the first single from GOOD LUCK — her debut album out on March 24 — is a graceful entrance into yet another territory: lush R&B.

As whirring clatter dissolves into bubbling synths, she creates room for private reflection. "Honey, honey," she pouts, sounding like a sage parent ready to give advice. She rebukes and reminisces, thinking about her stubbornness and past difficulties. Painful as it is, she understands that it's necessary, and the loping beat and looping vocal melodies provide an atmosphere for easy vulnerability. It's in this comfortable headspace — one that feels outside of time — that she can be honest with herself and move forward.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Joshua Minsoo Kim
