Investigations continue in Brazil following attack on the capital

Published January 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Authorities in Brazil issued arrest warrants and are searching for those who aided anti-government rioters in Sunday’s attack on official buildings in the South American nation’s capital. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appears to have come out of the confrontation in a strong position, while even some of former President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters are criticizing him for what happened.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong finds out the latest in this fast-moving story from Anya Prusa, senior director of the Albright Stonebridge Group’s Americas Practice and former head of the Brazil Institute at the Wilson Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

