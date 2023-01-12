© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dog flu is still with us

Published January 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
Dachshund dogs. (Martin Meissner/AP)
Dachshund dogs. (Martin Meissner/AP)

Canine influenza, or dog flu as it is more commonly known,  was spreading across vast swathes of the U.S. at the end of 2022. It was causing much concern for owners, vets and shelters. How widespread is the disease now though and what can you do to protect your pup?

Dr. Lori Teller, the new president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young with an update and some advice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More