© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Untangling Biden's classified documents debacle

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published January 17, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST
US President Joe Biden departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, in Atlanta, Georgia.
US President Joe Biden departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Justice Department announced five additional classified documents were found at President Biden’s Delaware home over the weekend.

A special counsel has been appointed to investigate the president’s handling of classified materials. Biden is facing criticism from both parties after he chastised former President Trump for holding classified documents in his Mar-A-Lago home.

NPR’s White House Correspondent Tamara Keith explains. 

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Chris Remington
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More