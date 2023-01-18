© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ukraine interior ministry leadership among those dead from helicopter crash

Published January 18, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

At least 14 people — including four children — are known to have died after a helicopter carrying top Ukrainian officials crashed near a kindergarten in the town of Brovary near Kyiv. Also among the dead are Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy interior minister and a state secretary. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from nearby Kyiv with NPR’s Lauren Migaki

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More