Why the U.S. is becoming a destination for asylum seekers

Published January 18, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST
Migrants forced to spend days and nights on the street due to overcrowded shelters are seen in El Paso, Texas. (Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)
There has been a recent influx of migrants at the southwestern border, after slowing down in the past few years due to the Trump administration’s policies and the coronavirus outbreak.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks to immigration expert Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, to understand what is driving migrants to the border.

