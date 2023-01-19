© 2023 90.5 WESA
Cancer mortality rate drops by one-third due to better screenings and behavioral changes

Published January 19, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST

A new report from the American Cancer Society has found that the U.S. cancer mortality rate has fallen by one-third since 1991. But this isn’t a result of medical breakthroughs — it is in large part due to behavioral changes, such as less people smoking due to public health campaigns and policy changes — and better treatment for late-stage cancers as well as improved screening.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about this surprising news.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

