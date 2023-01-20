© 2023 90.5 WESA
Politics roundtable: Secret documents and a debt ceiling await returning Congress

Published January 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

On Thursday, the U.S. hit its debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has started taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills. Hitting the limit heaps pressure on the returning Congress, which is already in the spotlight over questionable committee assignments and possible plans for investigations into misplaced classified documents found in the wrong places, including President Biden’s car garage.

Here & Now convenes our weekly politics roundtable with ABC News’ Rick Klein and USA Today’s Francesca Chambers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

