© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beware of these symptoms: ER doc lays out when to seek treatment — even if you're COVID negative

Published January 24, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

These days, our first reaction to a sore throat, cough, some fatigue or achiness is to test for COVID. And when that second red line doesn’t appear? Well, there’s relief.

But physicians warn that while most people will be just fine — that runny nose is likely one of dozens of benign winter viruses — there are some serious conditions that require a trip to the doctor or emergency room.

Host Robin Young talks to Mayo Clinic emergency room doctor Venkatesh Bellamkonda about what some of those conditions and symptoms are, and when it’s best to seek medical attention.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More