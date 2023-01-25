© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why are some doctors charging membership fees?

Published January 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST
Stethoscopes at a doctors office. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images)
Stethoscopes at a doctors office. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd recently found out that his primary care doctor essentially booted him from her practice. He got voicemails urging him to sign up for a new membership plan at the practice that would cost $1,600 a year, and the doctor promises same-day appointments and more thorough personalized care.

These programs are part of a new trend toward membership care. Some are called concierge medicine; there’s also another kind called direct primary care. This model is becoming more common across the country as doctors respond to a high workload of patients and paperwork.

O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Asaf Bitton, a primary care doctor and executive director at Ariadne Labs, a health systems innovation center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More