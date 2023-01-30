© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A closer look at the Memphis SCORPION Unit

Published January 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

The Memphis Police Department has disbanded its SCORPION Unit, the specialized police unit of the five officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. The acronym stood for “Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Keith Taylor, adjunct assistant professor in the department of law, police science and criminal justice administration at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and formerly the New York City Police Department.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More