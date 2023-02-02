© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA will carry NPR's live, anchored special coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address and the anticipated Republican Party response. Tune in at 9 p.m. at 90.5 FM or wesa.fm.

The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published February 2, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST
Pedestrians walk past a newspaper stand with copies of The Wall Street Journal and a front page report on Russia's invasion of Ukraine are being sold in Los Angeles, California.
Pedestrians walk past a newspaper stand with copies of The Wall Street Journal and a front page report on Russia's invasion of Ukraine are being sold in Los Angeles, California.

Last week, the U.S. agreed to send tanks to Ukraine. But sending air support is a fighter jet too far.

President Biden has ruled out sending F-16s to the war with Russia. The U.K. has followed his lead, calling the request “not practical.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Israel as some of the deadliest violence the occupied West Bank has seen in decades, continues.

And on the two-year anniversary of seizing power, the military junta in Myanmar pushes back a general election yet again — extending its emergency powers for six more months.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More