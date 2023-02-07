© 2023 90.5 WESA
AMC Theatres unveils plan to charge according to where you choose to sit

Published February 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

AMC Theatres plans to set ticket prices based on where customers sit in their theaters. The announcement on Monday has drawn the ire of moviegoers. It is just the latest attempt by theaters to recoup profits lost to the pandemic drain on moviegoing.

Movie-lover and host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” Roben Farzad joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to dive into the decision-making behind the move.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

