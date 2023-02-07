© 2023 90.5 WESA
Tiny Desk Contest seeks big talent – entries accepted starting Feb. 7

90.5 WESA | By Michele Klingensmith
Published February 7, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST
Tiny Desk Contest Search Graphic 2023
NPR

Since its inception in 2014, the NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest has amassed nearly 35,000 entries from thousands of musicians across the country.

The rules are simple: Unsigned bands and musicians ages 18 and older submit a video of themselves performing an original song at a desk of their choice.

Contest winners have gone on to tour the world, sign with major labels, open for legendary performers and even receive Grammy awards.

2023 Details:

The 2023 NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest is open to any legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia who are 18 and older.

The Contest submissions open on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.  Musicians can enter their videos at the NPR website here.

2023 Timeline:

  • The official period for entries will run from Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET through Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.
  • Throughout the Contest open dates, we’ll host new episodes of Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf, the Contest’s popular live stream series on YouTube. 
  • In May, the winner will be announced on Morning Edition, interviewed on All Things Considered, and play a Tiny Desk concert.
  • In June and July, the winner will headline our multi-stop national Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour.

More details on the contest and how to enter are available at http://tinydeskcontest.npr.org.

