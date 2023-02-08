© 2023 90.5 WESA
Former Secretary Larry Summers on the economic outlook — and why it's so hard to read right now

Published February 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST

The labor market is strong with unemployment at a 50-year low. And the Federal Reserve is continuing to raise interest rates to bring down inflation in hopes of putting the brakes on it without bringing the economy to a halt.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

