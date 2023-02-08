© 2023 90.5 WESA
How EMS workers failed Tyre Nichols

Published February 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

Emergency medical technicians didn’t give Tyre Nichols any medical care for the first 19 minutes they were on the scene, despite Nichols being in obvious distress.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with STAT reporter Marion Renault about why medics hesitate to administer appropriate aid to someone in police custody and longstanding issues of bias in the medical care community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

