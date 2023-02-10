© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From friends to rivals to friends again: Former gang members on why they joined Chicago gangs

Published February 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST
Members of the community march on Chicago's West Side to protest the 2015 shooting death of 7-year-old Amari Brown, the son of a gang leader with a lengthy arrest record. (Christian K. Lee/AP)
Members of the community march on Chicago's West Side to protest the 2015 shooting death of 7-year-old Amari Brown, the son of a gang leader with a lengthy arrest record. (Christian K. Lee/AP)

Nearly 700 people were killed in Chicago last year, most of them in shootings. Chicago has been trying to break the cycle of violence by turning to community-based violence intervention, including former gang members working to intervene in gang disputes.

For this season of the podcast “Motive,” WBEZ’s Patrick Smith shadowed anti-violence workers. Motive explores violence on the streets of Chicago and the former gang members working to stop it. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Smith about their efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More