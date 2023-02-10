© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Union of Southern Service Workers encourages cross-sector organizing

Published February 10, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
A group photo of the Union of Southern Service Workers. (Courtesy of the Union of Southern Service Workers)
A group photo of the Union of Southern Service Workers. (Courtesy of the Union of Southern Service Workers)

Low-wage fast food, retail and home care workers have formed a new union in the South.

The Union of Southern Service Workers came together with the help of Black women in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama who are aging in jobs without a safety net.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks into the benefits of this kind of cross-sector organizing with Tina Vásquez, editor-at-large at the nonprofit newsroom Prism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More