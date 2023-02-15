© 2023 90.5 WESA
Sarah Polley wants to start conversations with Oscar-nominated film 'Women Talking'

Published February 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault and harassment.

We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with actor and author Sarah Polley, who wrote and directed the film “Women Talking.”

Based on the acclaimed novel by Miriam Toews, the film follows a gathering of women in an isolated religious community who meet to decide what action to take following the discovery that they’ve been regularly sexually assaulted by men of the community. “Women Talking” has received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and Polley has also been nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

