Alabama coal miners strike may end soon after nearly two years

Published February 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

For nearly two years, hundreds of Alabama coal miners have been on strike demanding their company restore benefits and pay cuts made in 2016. But that strike may soon come to an end. The union has offered an unconditional return to work while continuing contract negotiations.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from Stephan Bisaha, wealth and poverty reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

