© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The FDA faces backlash over their guidelines on what foods can be marketed as 'healthy'

Published February 22, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
Vegetables are displayed in a produce section at a supermarket. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Vegetables are displayed in a produce section at a supermarket. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Cereal, pasta, pickle and other food companies are speaking out against the Food and Drug Administration for their proposed guidelines on what foods can be marketed as “healthy.” The agency’s proposal includes guidelines on the amount of key nutritious ingredients that has to be present in the food in order for it to labeled as healthy.

STAT reporter Nicholas Florko joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to explain more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More