Here & Now host Jane Clayson speaks with WBEZ government and politics reporter Tessa Weinberg about what’s next in the Chicago mayor’s race now that Lori Lightfoot has become the first mayor in 40 years to lose re-election after one term, in part because of high crime rates.

