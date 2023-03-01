© 2023 90.5 WESA
Washington Post investigation uncovers massacre in Tigray villages perpetrated by Eritrean troops

Published March 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

An investigation by our editorial partners at the Washington Post has found evidence of a massacre perpetrated by Eritrean troops in the neighboring Tigray region of Ethiopia. Soldiers killed more than three people across several villages. The attack took place just days before a peace deal put an end to a bloody two-year conflict in Tigray.

Katharine Houreld is the Washington Post’s correspondent based in neighboring Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. She led this investigation and joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to discuss her findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

