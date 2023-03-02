© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The question of Russian collaboration in a Ukraine war zone

Published March 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
A Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) serviceman detains a man suspected to be a Russian collaborator in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Felipe Dana/AP)
A Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) serviceman detains a man suspected to be a Russian collaborator in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Felipe Dana/AP)

In a war zone, daily life gets tricky. Access to basics — food, water, electricity — are not always easy. Jobs like clearing rubble and rebuilding infrastructure need to get done.

In Ukraine, like in other war zones throughout history, some residents have worked with occupiers to help get through each day. And that creates a lot of murky questions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Joshua Yaffa in Kyiv. He’s a contributor to The New Yorker who did extensive reporting in one community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More