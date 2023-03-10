© 2023 90.5 WESA
Silicon Valley Bank shares plummet for 2nd day as pressure grows on banking sector

Published March 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST

Shares of SVB Financial Group, known as Silicon Valley Bank, have dropped by more than 60% for the second day in a row. The two days of tumbling value are causing concern for the entire banking sector with experts worried that more banks might incur similar heavy losses on their bond portfolios.

Bloomberg’s senior markets editor Mike Regan joins host Deepa Fernandes with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

